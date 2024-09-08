TAP Consulting LLC Takes $5.23 Million Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 129,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 1.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 266.0% during the first quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,509,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,888 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $9,151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 12.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 810,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 91,382 shares in the last quarter.

PSQ traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,301,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,324. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

