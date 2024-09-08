TD Securities Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.35.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
