TD Securities Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.35.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.97. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$8.47 and a twelve month high of C$10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.31.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

