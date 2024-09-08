TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.45.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.22.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.