TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,182,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.50.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

