Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) versus Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Critical Survey

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $266,077.00 318.82 -$17.07 million N/A N/A Texas Instruments $17.52 billion 10.29 $6.51 billion $6.41 30.80

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Texas Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -4,900.29% N/A -144.70% Texas Instruments 33.01% 31.10% 15.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and Texas Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Instruments 3 10 8 0 2.24

Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $204.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.65%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and logic and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. It provides DLP products primarily for use in project high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

