Tezos (XTZ) Tops One Day Volume of $9.35 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $611.97 million and $9.35 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,019,689,367 coins and its circulating supply is 999,156,288 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

