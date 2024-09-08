The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Receives $12.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BODI. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Beachbody stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42. Beachbody has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.70 million. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 92.82% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beachbody will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

