The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Declares Dividend of $0.38

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3818 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $31.81 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21.
About The Bidvest Group
