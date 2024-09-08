The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Raised by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $950,192,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after buying an additional 3,602,830 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after buying an additional 1,558,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.