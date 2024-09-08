The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.71

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.71 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.78). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 138.40 ($1.82), with a volume of 65,908 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

About The Gym Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of £247.32 million, a PE ratio of -2,768.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

