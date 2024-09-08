The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,809,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $278,704,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,381,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,841,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,320,000 after buying an additional 233,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

