The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,716 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $55,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.05. 2,228,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.