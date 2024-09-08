The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $228,212,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,615,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,256,000 after buying an additional 1,385,146 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PG opened at $175.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average of $164.69.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

