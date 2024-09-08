The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $175.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $414.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $177.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

