The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 2.7% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $115.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

