The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Raised by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 444,032 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $100.31 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

