The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $176,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $234.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.78 and its 200-day moving average is $216.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $236.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

