The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Increased by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.