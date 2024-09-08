Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $362.75 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00041739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,673,931,746 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

