Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.16 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.73 or 0.00008730 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $16.16 billion and approximately $139.59 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,556,656 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,542,766.9864435 with 2,532,716,289.7870364 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.70427521 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $152,977,132.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

