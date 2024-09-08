Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Toro also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.20 EPS.

Toro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTC opened at $82.04 on Friday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

