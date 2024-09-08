Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Torrid from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Torrid stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 2.01. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.87 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. Torrid’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Torrid by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Torrid by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

