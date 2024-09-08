Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.259 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $954.74 million for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

