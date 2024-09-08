Towercrest Capital Management Has $33.45 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $33,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after buying an additional 689,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 636,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after buying an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,653 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

