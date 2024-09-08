Towercrest Capital Management Has $9.19 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. 915,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,188. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

