Towercrest Capital Management Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 1,116,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,351. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

