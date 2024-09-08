Towercrest Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.66% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,299,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,000. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

