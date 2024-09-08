Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for about 4.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $64,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

TM stock traded down $5.62 on Friday, hitting $177.18. 288,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,262. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

