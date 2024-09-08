Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $286.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.05.

TRV stock opened at $234.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $236.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

