Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Shares Up 3.4%

Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.75. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

Treatt Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.69.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

