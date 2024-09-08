Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires 338,446 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,116 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,446 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 4.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $43,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. 1,479,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 53.50%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.