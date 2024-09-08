Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $79.80. 12,344,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,615,017. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.