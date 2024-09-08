Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $18.10 Million Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. RB Global makes up about 1.7% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.13% of RB Global worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter worth $141,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,528,000 after buying an additional 1,153,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 142.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,154,000 after buying an additional 787,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in RB Global by 1,879.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 626,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after buying an additional 594,941 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,724.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 510,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

