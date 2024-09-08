Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,902 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NU by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,442 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $1,958,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in NU by 499.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 344,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

NYSE NU traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.70. 48,549,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,624,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

