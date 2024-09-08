Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.92. 594,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,362. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

