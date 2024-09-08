Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $218,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $825.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $799.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $762.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $863.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

