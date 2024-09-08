Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $52.13 on Friday, reaching $1,986.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,635. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,064.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,814.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,659.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,141.25.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

