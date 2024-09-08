Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 300 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.10% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,292,000 after buying an additional 307,304 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Security National Bank increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 138,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GRBK traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. Green Brick Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

