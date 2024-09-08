Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 50,460 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,460 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 2.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,506. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPM

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.