Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,296 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,465. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

