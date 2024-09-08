tru Independence LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 279.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $566.63 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $578.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

