tru Independence LLC Buys 3,794 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $25.34 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

