tru Independence LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

tru Independence LLC reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Corning comprises 2.2% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

