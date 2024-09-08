tru Independence LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

