tru Independence LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after buying an additional 79,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $533.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $568.26 and a 200 day moving average of $542.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

