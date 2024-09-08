tru Independence LLC Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $190.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $196.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.51 and a 200 day moving average of $182.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.