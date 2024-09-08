tru Independence LLC Sells 280 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,686,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 221,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 772.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 20,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $3,607,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

