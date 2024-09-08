tru Independence LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $234.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $236.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

