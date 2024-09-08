tru Independence LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $123.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

