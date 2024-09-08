TrueFi (TRU) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $93.89 million and $12.42 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,156,275,466 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

